Leerink Partnrs Decreases Earnings Estimates for ICON Public

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $13.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.65. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $13.38 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2026 earnings at $15.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.83 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.56%.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICLR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on ICON Public from $284.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $183.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $347.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in ICON Public by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ICON Public by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

