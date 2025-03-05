NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 3,945 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 44,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,355.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

