OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.14.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2,610.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.