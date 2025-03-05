NewSquare Capital LLC Has $10.45 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 767.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 198,457 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 496,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $24.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.46.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

