Brokers Issue Forecasts for TechnipFMC Q1 Earnings

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a report issued on Monday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTI. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.