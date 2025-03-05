BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

MUA opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

