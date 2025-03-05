BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
MUA opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
