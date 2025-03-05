Deuterium Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 13.4% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.23, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $42,002.40. This trade represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,867.94. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,439,783 shares of company stock valued at $107,497,043 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.