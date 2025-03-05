iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $686,000.

Shares of EWI opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $383.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

