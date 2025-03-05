NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.6% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 6.24% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 11,762.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,484,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $294.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1657 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

