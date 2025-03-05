J.Safra Asset Management Corp Raises Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 215.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in APi Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APG. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

