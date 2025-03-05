NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 4,481 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

