NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,102 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MakeMyTrip worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 100.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $93.47 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

