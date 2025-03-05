LVZ Inc. Has $39.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LVZ Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,286,000 after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,268,000 after purchasing an additional 147,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

