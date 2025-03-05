Short Interest in LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Expands By 42.9%

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

LEM Price Performance

LMHDF stock opened at $874.09 on Wednesday. LEM has a 52 week low of $857.15 and a 52 week high of $874.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $874.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,770.34.

About LEM

LEM Holding SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters in China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers current and voltage transducers; energy meters; integrated current sensors in GO and HMSR series; shunts; and integrators.

