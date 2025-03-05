Short Interest in LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Expands By 42.9%

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
LEM Price Performance
LMHDF stock opened at $874.09 on Wednesday. LEM has a 52 week low of $857.15 and a 52 week high of $874.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $874.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,770.34.
About LEM
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LEM
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Grab Holdings: Time to Grab More of This Rideshare Beast
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Okta’s Stock Reversal Gains Momentum—20% Upside Ahead
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Tariffs Won’t Stop These 3 Stocks From Rising
Receive News & Ratings for LEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.