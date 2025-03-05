Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMCO stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

