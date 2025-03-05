J.Safra Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 230.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,511 shares during the period. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned approximately 4.20% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $22,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 149,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 75,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 59,025 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 207,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter.

PPH stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

