WoodTrust Financial Corp Trims Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 170.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 736,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,694,000 after purchasing an additional 464,629 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 782,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after buying an additional 256,200 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 707,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after acquiring an additional 195,246 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 502,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after acquiring an additional 92,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.