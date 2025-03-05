J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 69,555 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
