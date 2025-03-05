J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 69,555 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.