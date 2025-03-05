WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 8,472 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

