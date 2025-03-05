14,192 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. GR Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.