Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPI opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.