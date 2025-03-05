Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 1st

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NBB opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $17.31.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
