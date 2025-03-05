Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 184.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Down 19.3 %

SENS stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 362.30% and a negative return on equity of 842.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan acquired 124,933 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $47,474.54. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,960.72. This trade represents a 5.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,310,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,210.05. This represents a 2.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Senseonics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120,441 shares during the period. 12.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

