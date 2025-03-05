Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of MOS opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 44.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Mosaic by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

