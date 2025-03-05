BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 429,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

BOK Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

BOKF opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. Analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

