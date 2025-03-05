BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.