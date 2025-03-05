Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading 15.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) was up 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 47,825,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 78,735,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Woodbois Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.26.
Woodbois Company Profile
Woodbois’ forestry division has production facilities in Gabon and Mozambique, managing a total of c470,000 hectares of natural forest concessions.
