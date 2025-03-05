Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading 15.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) was up 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 47,825,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 78,735,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.26.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited is an active leader in forestry management which produces and trades in sustainable African hardwood products while seeking positive impact on people and the planet.

Woodbois’ forestry division has production facilities in Gabon and Mozambique, managing a total of c470,000 hectares of natural forest concessions.

