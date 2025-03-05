Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.1 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.35.

FL opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

