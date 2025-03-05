iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,565 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after buying an additional 60,784 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,181,000 after purchasing an additional 142,487 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,610,000 after purchasing an additional 111,210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

