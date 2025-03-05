Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,284,000 after buying an additional 548,423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Relx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 14.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 104,999 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 31.8% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 495,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Relx by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 280,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $51.99.
Relx Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
