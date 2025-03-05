LGT Group Foundation Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,894,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 180,870 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 300,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,136,000 after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,536,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,728,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $226.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.16.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

