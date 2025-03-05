Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 45,766 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $177,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,791,000 after purchasing an additional 100,573 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,155,000 after acquiring an additional 166,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,435,000 after acquiring an additional 710,311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,950,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,380,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $180.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.06 and its 200-day moving average is $192.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,281 shares in the company, valued at $107,881,919.86. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,681,664 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

