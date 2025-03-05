Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $284,000 in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 45.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ARM by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in ARM by 8.3% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARM Price Performance
ARM stock opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.07. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $188.75.
ARM Profile
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
