Oak Grove Capital LLC Invests $284,000 in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 45.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ARM by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in ARM by 8.3% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.07. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $188.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.