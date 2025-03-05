Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Trading 15.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 501 ($6.41) and last traded at GBX 492.10 ($6.30). Approximately 6,992,893 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 1,769,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427.50 ($5.47).

Several research firms have commented on BREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.36) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 434.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 433.88.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Breedon Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Breedon Group plc will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

