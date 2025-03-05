Zacks Research Has Weak Forecast for Neogen FY2027 Earnings

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neogen in a research note issued on Monday, March 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.23. Neogen has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 14,800 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,531.74. The trade was a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,878.92. This represents a 9.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

