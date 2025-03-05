Short Interest in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Increases By 24.1%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $30.30.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.50 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 384,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

