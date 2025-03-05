Northland Capmk Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BLFS

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLFS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $26,668.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,468.58. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $207,817.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,315 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,688.95. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,009 shares of company stock valued at $272,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 421,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

