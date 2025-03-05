Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Shares Up 9.8% – Should You Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85.60 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.06). Approximately 61,986,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,062% from the average daily volume of 5,336,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.96).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Get Our Latest Report on Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 12.6 %
Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) earnings per share for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. Analysts predict that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.
Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.