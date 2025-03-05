Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Shares Up 9.8% – Should You Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85.60 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.06). Approximately 61,986,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,062% from the average daily volume of 5,336,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.96).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.20. The company has a market cap of £798.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) earnings per share for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. Analysts predict that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current year.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

