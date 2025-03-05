Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Up 32.2% in February

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

AZPN stock opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $277.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.76 and its 200-day moving average is $245.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,307.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

