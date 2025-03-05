FY2026 Earnings Forecast for RYTM Issued By HC Wainwright

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 307.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $649,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $36,334.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,445.40. The trade was a 23.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 9,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $566,249.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,281 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,298.82. This represents a 4.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,443. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.