3,387 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 147.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 225,081 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $42,893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 45.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 417.8% in the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 133,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 107,487 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.22.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $217.32 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

