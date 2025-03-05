Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $422.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.66 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

