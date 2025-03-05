Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,037 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kenvue by 26.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 681,954 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Finally, Longbow Finance SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

