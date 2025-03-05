Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $580,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $252.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.81 and a 1 year high of $277.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

