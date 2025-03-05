Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1,852.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.84% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $154,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,749,000 after buying an additional 536,610 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 429,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,729,000 after acquiring an additional 147,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,463,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

