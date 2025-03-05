Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $219,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $180.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.