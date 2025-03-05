Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $584,007. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $153.79 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.97.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

