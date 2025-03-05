Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,094 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 12.0% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,199,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,964,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,977,000 after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.72 and a 200-day moving average of $180.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.