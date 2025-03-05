Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today – March 4th

Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, WEC Energy Group, and Rockwell Automation are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks represent shares issued by companies that produce energy from naturally replenished sources like wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal power. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growth of a sustainable energy market, which is driven by the global shift towards cleaner and more environmentally friendly power sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.83. 1,329,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.88. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.09. 3,624,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Southern has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.46. 2,396,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,808. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded down $6.79 on Tuesday, reaching $271.84. The stock had a trading volume of 579,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,266. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $308.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Featured Articles