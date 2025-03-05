Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,629,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 598,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

Oshkosh Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.11.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

